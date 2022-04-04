Court OKs $42M VW Deal, $12.6M Fee In Takata Air Bag MDL

By Nathan Hale (April 4, 2022, 8:27 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge granted final approval Monday to a $42 million settlement automakers Volkswagen and Audi reached to resolve multidistrict litigation over their alleged use of defective Takata Corp. air bags, as well as a $12.6 million attorney fee award from that total. The proposed settlement with Volkswagen Group of America Inc., Audi of America LLC and their affiliates covers 1.35 million vehicles and is modeled on settlements previously approved with seven other automakers, according to the plaintiffs' motion for approval filed in September 2021. The court granted preliminary approval in November 2021 and held a final fairness hearing March...

