Fenwick Adds Latham Corporate Atty In Calif.

By James Mills (April 7, 2022, 10:49 AM EDT) -- Fenwick & West LLP has added a Latham & Watkins LLP corporate attorney as partner in its Santa Monica, California, office. Jennifer Yoo, who spent 14 ½ years at Latham, has joined Fenwick's corporate regulatory group, the firm announced Wednesday. She represents clients in the health care industry on regulatory and transactional matters, including mergers and acquisitions, affiliations, securities offerings and financing. She also represents healthtech corporations, helping them comply with government regulations associated with life sciences and technology. "Fenwick's platform and market position present enormous opportunities to expand my health care regulatory practice, particularly in the digital health and telehealth...

