TracFone To Pay $13.4M Over Ineligible FCC Lifeline Users

By Katryna Perera (April 5, 2022, 4:51 PM EDT) -- TracFone Wireless Inc., a unit of Verizon, has agreed to pay $13.4 million to settle allegations that it violated the False Claims Act by signing up more than 175,000 ineligible customers for the Federal Communications Commission's low-income subsidy program, Lifeline. The U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday that in addition to the civil settlement, TracFone has agreed to enter into a corporate compliance plan with the FCC. According to the press release from the DOJ, TracFone has entered into the settlement without admitting to or denying any of the allegations. The settlement resolves a lawsuit initially filed under the whistleblower provisions...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS