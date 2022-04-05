Masonite International Taps Ex-Barnes Group Atty As GC

By Madison Arnold (April 5, 2022, 12:43 PM EDT) -- Tampa-based Masonite International Corporation snagged a new general counsel, senior vice president and corporate secretary from Barnes Group Inc., where he served in a similar role. The door manufacturer announced the hiring of James "Jim" Pelletier on Monday, replacing Robert "Bob" E. Lewis who previously held the role. Pelletier's career has spanned a wide range of areas within the legal world, including working as in-house counsel, in private practice and even as a government attorney. Before his senior role at Barnes Group — where he worked for the last seven years, according to his LinkedIn profile — Pelletier served as associate...

