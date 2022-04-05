Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Hotel Says NLRB Suit Over Union Worker Firings Is Baseless

By Joyce Hanson (April 5, 2022, 5:48 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey hotel has asked a federal judge not to hold it in contempt for failing to follow an order granting the National Labor Relations Board's demand that the hotel rehire its unionized workforce, saying the board's contempt petition has no merit because the hotel has permanently closed.

Arbah Hotel Corp. Vice President Mark Wysocki wrote in an April 1 opposition to the NLRB's civil contempt bid that the company did not violate the May 19, 2021, court-ordered injunction and two subsequent extensions forcing the hotel to rehire union workers. Rather, Wysocki said, Arbah has fulfilled all of the order's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!