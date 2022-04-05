Hotel Says NLRB Suit Over Union Worker Firings Is Baseless

By Joyce Hanson (April 5, 2022, 5:48 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey hotel has asked a federal judge not to hold it in contempt for failing to follow an order granting the National Labor Relations Board's demand that the hotel rehire its unionized workforce, saying the board's contempt petition has no merit because the hotel has permanently closed. Arbah Hotel Corp. Vice President Mark Wysocki wrote in an April 1 opposition to the NLRB's civil contempt bid that the company did not violate the May 19, 2021, court-ordered injunction and two subsequent extensions forcing the hotel to rehire union workers. Rather, Wysocki said, Arbah has fulfilled all of the order's...

