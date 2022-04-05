Passport Denial Suit Wasn't Filed Too Late, Ill. Judge Says

By Alyssa Aquino (April 5, 2022, 7:59 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal court kept alive litigation claiming the U.S. Department of State illegally denied a U.S. citizen a passport, saying the government couldn't claim the applicant sued too late when she had actually done as it had instructed. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly on Monday rebuffed the State Department's arguments that Maameamba Arthur-Price couldn't sue over her fourth, doomed passport application after she had failed to sue over a previous rejection. The State Department was treating Arthur-Price's suing rights as a "one and done" proposition, despite her submitting "far more" evidence in her last application showing she was a U.S....

