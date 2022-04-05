CFPB Backs Borrowers' 9th Circ. Appeal In Wells Fargo Case

By Jon Hill (April 4, 2022, 9:25 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Monday urged the Ninth Circuit to rule that mortgage servicers must respond to borrower loan inquiries regardless of whether they're servicing-related, siding with two consumers appealing the dismissal of a proposed class action against Wells Fargo Bank NA. In an amicus brief, the CFPB said that changes it made in 2013 to rules implementing the Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act, or RESPA, "broadened" the obligations of servicers to field requests from borrowers for information about their loans. Whereas servicers were once only obligated to respond to qualified written requests "relating to the servicing of" a...

