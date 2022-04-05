Convicted Ex-Platinum Execs Ask High Court For New Trial

By Rachel Scharf (April 5, 2022, 4:21 PM EDT) -- Two former executives of defunct hedge fund Platinum Partners asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review their fraud convictions, saying the case could resolve a circuit split over how much discretion judges have to grant new trials. In a March 29 cert petition docketed Monday, Mark Nordlicht and David Levy challenged the Second Circuit's November decision to reinstate a 2019 Brooklyn federal jury verdict finding that they rigged a bond vote for Platinum portfolio company Black Elk Energy Offshore Operations LLC. U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan had initially ordered a retrial in September 2019 based on insufficient evidence of the pair's...

