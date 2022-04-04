Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Regeneron 'Kickbacks' Boosted Eylea Profits, Insurer Says

By Lauren Berg (April 4, 2022, 10:46 PM EDT) -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has illegally cornered the market for an eye disease treatment over a competitor's cheaper drug in a kickback scheme with a charity, reaping billions of dollars in annual revenue from sales, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey said in a lawsuit Monday in Massachusetts federal court.

Regeneron produces Eylea, an injection drug for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, for about $1,850 per treatment, while Genentech Inc. produces the equally effective Avastin at the cost of about $55 per treatment, but Eylea's sales have topped the market since 2012, Horizon said in its 42-page complaint....

