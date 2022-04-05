Groups End Fight Against Idaho Pipeline After Permit Pullback

By Keith Goldberg (April 5, 2022, 4:15 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government and environmentalists have agreed to end a court fight over the approval of a gas pipeline connecting Idaho and Wyoming, after the government rescinded permits for the project without issuing any new ones. The environmental groups Alliance for the Wild Rockies and Yellowstone to Uintas Connection had challenged the U.S. Forest Service's approval of the proposed Crow Creek pipeline project, which would cross a national forest as well as federal lands administered by the Bureau of Land Management. But the government told an Idaho federal judge in a Monday brief that Forest Service on March 28 rescinded its...

