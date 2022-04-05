Universities Pension Fund Pushes To Sue Directors For Fraud

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (April 5, 2022, 7:08 PM BST) -- Members of Britain's largest private pension scheme asked a court on Tuesday for permission to sue their corporate trustee for negligence and equitable fraud, alleging that it has mishandled the fund. David Grant QC, of Outer Temple Chambers, representing two members of the Universities Superannuation Scheme, told High Court Judge Thomas Leech at a hearing that the members should be given permission to file a so-called derivative lawsuit against the trustees of their pension fund. The fund holds £93.1 billion ($122 billion) in assets. The two members, Ewan McGaughey and Neil Davies, argue that the corporate trustee of the fund made poor...

