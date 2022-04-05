UnitedHealth Adds Time For $13.8B Change Healthcare Deal

By Benjamin Horney (April 5, 2022, 10:52 AM EDT) -- UnitedHealth Group and Change Healthcare on Tuesday extended the date to close their $13.8 billion acquisition agreement by nearly nine months ahead of a trial this summer, and added a $650 million fee UnitedHealth will have to pay if the court blocks the deal. The deal, announced in January 2021, calls for UnitedHealth's Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based Optum Inc. subsidiary to buy Nashville, Tennessee-based Change Healthcare. The plan is to combine Change Healthcare with Optum unit OptumInsight, creating a major provider of software and data analytics and revenue cycle management services to health care providers. The U.S. Department of Justice sued to...

