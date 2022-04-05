Hausfeld Admits To Shortcomings In Failed Airline Cartel Suit

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (April 5, 2022, 3:34 PM BST) -- Hausfeld LLP has been formally rebuked by the solicitors' watchdog after admitting it failed to carry out due diligence before bringing an air cargo price-fixing lawsuit that was later thrown out and deemed "wholly irresponsible" by a London court. The law firm has accepted a rebuke from the solicitors' watchdog after admitting it failed to perform due diligence before launching an air cargo price-fixing lawsuit. (iStock.com/Fritz Jorgensen) The plaintiffs boutique firm has accepted a written rebuke from the Solicitors Regulation Authority, the watchdog said Monday. The SRA acted after an investigation into the handling of a price-fixing claim Hausfeld brought in...

