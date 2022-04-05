Kirkland-Led Thoma Bravo Closes $3.3B Software Credit Fund

By McCord Pagan (April 5, 2022, 2:00 PM EDT) -- Advised by Kirkland & Ellis LLP, private equity firm Thoma Bravo said Tuesday it closed on a $3.3 billion credit fund to continue its investment in software companies. The firm said in a statement that its Thoma Bravo Credit Fund II is its largest credit fund closure to date and that its credit platform has invested $6 billion since its inception in 2017. Last year, Thoma Bravo's credit platform invested $2 billion into nearly 40 portfolio companies, it said. "We are grateful for the strong support of our limited partners for helping us reach this milestone as we meet the growing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS