Ill. Groups Seek To Preserve Suit Over $50M Airport Project

By Celeste Bott (April 5, 2022, 8:17 PM EDT) -- An environmental group challenging a Chicago-area airport's $50 million expansion project urged an Illinois federal judge Monday to reject arguments by the U.S. Department of the Interior and the Federal Aviation Administration that its suit was brought in the wrong venue, saying the agencies have mischaracterized its claims. Natural Land Institute's suit alleges that the agencies and the Chicago Rockford International Airport violated the National Environmental Policy Act by moving forward with a project that would destroy the Bell Bowl Prairie. The agencies argue in their bid to release them from NLI's suit that the conservationists are challenging the FAA's "Finding...

