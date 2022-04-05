Coinbase Poaches Meta Atty To Lead Legal Ops

By Michele Gorman (April 5, 2022, 4:55 PM EDT) -- Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has recruited as its legal operations director Akshay Verma, a lawyer who most recently held the same position at Meta and is the latest in-house counsel to leave the company formerly known as Facebook. In 2018, Verma joined the legal operations team at what was then Facebook and became the leader of the department less than two years later, according to his LinkedIn profile. The legal ops function is usually viewed as encompassing the business-side activities of a corporate law department, including technology, finance, automation and process enhancement. In February 2021, Verma became director, head of legal operations at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS