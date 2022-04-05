Westinghouse Ends Nuclear Reactor Fight After $25M Deal

By Morgan Conley (April 5, 2022, 8:32 PM EDT) -- Westinghouse and a Curtiss-Wright company told a Georgia state court they've resolved litigation in a power plant construction dispute, a resolution that follows Curtiss-Wright's agreement to pay a $25 million settlement. In a joint motion to dismiss Monday, Westinghouse Electric Co. LLC and Curtiss-Wright Electro-Mechanical Corp. asked the Georgia State-wide Business Court to dismiss the litigation with prejudice, telling the court they have "compromised and settled" all the claims and counterclaims in the dispute over reactor coolant pumps Curtiss-Wright supplied for nuclear power plants in the Southeast. The agreed-upon dismissal comes after Curtiss-Wright informed its investors in a February earnings conference...

