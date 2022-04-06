Huff Powell, Hagler Jackson Attys Tapped For Court, DA Posts

By Emily Sides (April 6, 2022, 4:15 PM EDT) -- Georgia's governor has appointed a Huff Powell & Bailey LLC attorney to fill a state court vacancy in the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit and named a Hagler Jackson & Walters co-founder as the circuit's district attorney after its former D.A. was sent to prison on felony charges that included influencing witnesses. Gov. Brian Kemp named Huff Powell's Pythias "Pete" Temesgen a state court judge for Muscogee County to take a seat vacated by Judge Benjamin Richardson, whom Kemp appointed in February to serve as a Superior Court judge in the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit, which includes Muscogee and five other counties. Temesgen joins...

