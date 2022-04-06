Collabera Drops Noncompete Case Against Rival Staffing Co.

By Kelcey Caulder (April 6, 2022, 8:29 PM EDT) -- Technology recruiting and staffing company Collabera Inc. has dropped a Georgia federal lawsuit alleging that competitor Beacon Hill Staffing Group LLC hired two of its former staffers and used them to steal customers in violation of their noncompete agreements. In a voluntary motion filed Monday, Collabera said it would dismiss with prejudice all claims Beacon Hill and its former employees Brady Walsh and Uday Durvasula had solicited former Collabera customers. Eight months earlier, the dispute was sent to arbitration. Collabera told the court it was waiving all rights of appeal. Collabera filed suit against Beacon Hill in February 2021, claiming the...

