Illinois Pol Dubbed A 'Corruption Superspreader' Gets 5 Years

By Celeste Bott (May 25, 2022, 9:15 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge didn't mince words Wednesday in explaining the rationale behind the nearly five-year sentence he handed down for a former Illinois state representative's admitted bribery, saying he was a "corruption superspreader" whose jail time needed to deter other public officials in the state and Chicago from engaging in the pervasive public corruption. The government on Tuesday asked for 48 months, a sentence within the federal guidelines range, but in the four-hour sentencing hearing U.S. District Judge Steven C. Seeger said a 57-month prison sentence was necessary for Luis Arroyo, 67, for what he called "a frontal assault on the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS