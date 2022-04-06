3rd Circ. Says India Native's Persecution Claims Inconsistent

By P.J. D'Annunzio (April 6, 2022, 2:57 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit declined to halt the deportation of a man from India claiming he suffered political persecution there, reasoning that the immigration judge was correctly skeptical of his inconsistent accounts of the violence he claimed to have experienced. U.S. Circuit Judge Peter J. Phipps wrote in the court's opinion Tuesday that differences between Navjot Singh's testimony and his affidavits concerning his treatment in India supported an immigration judge's adverse credibility determination against Singh. "Singh's later testimony contained notable inconsistencies with the accounts in the affidavits, and when asked about those details, he failed to provide an adequate explanation for the...

