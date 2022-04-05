Ex-Ga. Insurance Chief Tells 11th Circ. To Toss Conviction

By Josh Liberatore (April 5, 2022, 9:13 PM EDT) -- Georgia's former insurance commissioner urged the Eleventh Circuit on Monday to reverse his conviction in a $2 million embezzlement case, saying the trial court made many errors, including allowing improperly obtained evidence and poorly instructing the jury. Former Georgia Insurance Commissioner Jim C. Beck, who was convicted in a $2 million embezzlement case, urged the Eleventh Circuit to reverse his conviction, saying the trial court made many errors, including allowing improperly obtained evidence and poorly instructing the jury. Beck was sentenced to 87 months in prison and ordered to pay $2.6 million in restitution. (iStock.com/Michał Chodyra) Jim C. Beck, who was...

