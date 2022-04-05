HP Must Face Ill. Subway Employee's Claims Of BIPA Violation

By Celeste Bott (April 5, 2022, 8:50 PM EDT) -- Tech giant HP and a franchisor for Subway restaurants can't escape liability under Illinois' biometric privacy law even though they don't have a direct employment relationship with the worker who filed a proposed class action alleging fingerprint scans violated Subway employees' privacy, an Illinois federal judge ruled. Lead plaintiff Mariel Ronquillo named Hewlett-Packard Co. and franchisor Doctor's Associates LLC in her complaint alleging the two companies violated the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act by capturing and storing her fingerprints without her informed consent through the use of a point-of-sale system to clock in and out of work and to unlock the...

