Abbott Labs Fights Suit Over Comparisons To Breast Milk

By Mike Curley (April 5, 2022, 1:53 PM EDT) -- Abbott Laboratories Inc. is asking an Illinois federal court to throw out claims that the labels on its Similac Pro-Advance baby formula are misleading, saying the packaging's claim that it's "our closest formula to breast milk" is a comparison with its other products, not a claim that it's an equivalent to breast milk. In a motion filed Monday, the company urged the court to dismiss entirely the proposed class action led by Sarah Conner, saying that nothing on its labeling is misleading or otherwise claims the product is equal in nutritional and developmental value to breast milk. Instead, the company said,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS