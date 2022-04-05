Pittsburgh Commission, Post-Gazette Drop Racial Bias Case

By Matthew Santoni (April 5, 2022, 5:28 PM EDT) -- The Pittsburgh Commission on Human Relations will drop its investigation into allegations of racial bias over the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's reassignment of reporters covering Black Lives Matter protests, and the newspaper will drop a lawsuit claiming the First Amendment bars such an investigation, the parties told a Pennsylvania federal court. The dismissal followed the voluntary withdrawal of a discrimination lawsuit brought by former Post-Gazette reporter Alexis Johnson, who said the paper took her off of covering the 2020 protests after she posted a tweet allegedly calling out double standards among the protests' critics. Both the commission and the Post-Gazette said Monday that...

