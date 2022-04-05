Amazon Wins Bid To Arbitrate Delivery Driver's NJ Wage Suit

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (April 5, 2022, 2:25 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge granted an Amazon affiliate's bid to resolve a driver's wage lawsuit out of court, ruling that the worker's employment agreement with a delivery contractor clearly required arbitration of all claims arising from the work. U.S. District Judge Stanley R. Chesler on Monday granted Amazon.com Services Inc.'s motion to arbitrate Geran Smith's complaint alleging he was shorted wages and tips, emphasizing that Smith's agreement with his employer, Same Day Delivery Inc., unambiguously mandates arbitration of claims against "anyone." "That language reflects the mutual intention of Same Day and Smith to permit third parties, such as Amazon, to...

