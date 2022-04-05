Puerto Rican Jockeys Defeat Labor Antitrust Suit In 1st Circ.

By Ivan Moreno (April 5, 2022, 4:56 PM EDT) -- Puerto Rican jockeys fighting for higher wages and better working conditions notched a victory Monday in the First Circuit, which said the horse riders can collectively bargain even if they're considered independent contractors. The unanimous finding from a three-judge panel reversed a district court's ruling that three dozen jockeys who refused to race in 2016 violated federal antitrust law by organizing a boycott because their status wasn't covered by a labor-dispute exception. A First Circuit panel unanimously held that Puerto Rican horse riders fighting for higher wages and better working conditions can bargain collectively. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) The First Circuit also...

