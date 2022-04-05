4 Firms Steer Harborside's Purchase Of Calif. Co. Loudpack

By Sam Reisman (April 5, 2022, 6:59 PM EDT) -- California cannabis retailer Harborside Inc. announced Tuesday that it had closed a deal to purchase cannabis manufacturer and distributor Loudpack in a cash-and-stock deal steered by law firms Duane Morris LLP, Aird & Berlis LLP, Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP and Feuerstein Kulick LLP. The purchase wraps up a period of acquisitions for Harborside as the company prepares to change its name to StateHouse, following its purchases of Urban Leaf in March and Sublimation Inc. last July. In a statement, Harborside CEO Ed Schmults called the close of the deal an "important milestone," and said he was looking forward to working...

