Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Nine States Urge 11th Circ. To Affirm 'Tax Mandate' Rejection

By Asha Glover (April 5, 2022, 7:55 PM EDT) -- Nine states, including Arizona, Kentucky and Tennessee, threw their support behind 13 states challenging Congress' so-called tax mandate, urging the Eleventh Circuit to uphold a district court's decision to bar the U.S. Treasury Department from enforcing the provision.

The states told the Eleventh Circuit it should affirm a November ruling by U.S. District Judge L. Scott Coogler in a brief filed Friday in support of Alabama, West Virginia, Arkansas, Alaska, Florida, Montana, New Hampshire, Kansas, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah and Iowa. ​​Judge Coogler had held that a permanent injunction is proper in the case challenging the tax mandate because...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!