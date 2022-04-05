Juniper Denied Midcase Patent Appeal By Fed. Circ.

By Dani Kass (April 5, 2022, 7:28 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday refused to let Juniper Networks Inc. file an early appeal regarding when district courts can let an infringement suit press forward despite the patent not being marked on the products it covers. A three-judge panel refused to let Juniper file an interlocutory appeal, unpersuaded by the networking equipment maker's argument that actions in a separate litigation that patent owner Core Optical Technologies LLC filed impacts the marking requirements in this case. "Ultimately, this court must exercise its own discretion in deciding whether to grant permission to appeal an interlocutory order," wrote Judge Tiffany Cunningham in the court's order....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS