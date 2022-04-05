House Passes FCC, NTIA Spectrum Coordination Bill

By James Arkin (April 5, 2022, 5:22 PM EDT) -- The House voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to pass legislation that would require the National Telecommunications and Information Administration and the Federal Communications Commission to update their two-decade-old memorandum of understanding on spectrum coordination. The legislation, H.R. 2501, is titled the Spectrum Coordination Act and passed the House 418-6. It requires the NTIA and FCC to update their 2003 cooperation agreement to improve frequency allocation disputes to "ensure that such disputes are definitively resolved in an efficient and timely manner" and establish "reasonable timelines" for the exchange of information between the two agencies "in order to maintain effective spectrum coordination and collaboration."...

