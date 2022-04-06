ISP Says Cox Wants Too Much For Retransmission Consent

By Nadia Dreid (April 6, 2022, 6:42 PM EDT) -- Cox Communications has been accused of refusing to grant retransmission consent to telecom Altafiber unless it agrees to give the television behemoth a cut of its broadband business, according to a complaint filed with the Federal Communications Commission. Altafiber — formerly known as Cincinnati Bell — in its complaint filed with the agency Monday that it began talks with Cox in 2019 to get retransmission consent to air WHIO-TV, a CBS affiliate managed by Cox that is the most popular station in the Dayton, Ohio, area. Those negotiations were put on hold due to the pandemic. But once they resumed in 2021,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS