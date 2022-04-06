Big Oil Fights Profiteering Claims During Gas Price Hearing

By Morgan Conley (April 6, 2022, 6:53 PM EDT) -- Big Oil pushed back Wednesday against accusations from U.S. House Democrats that the industry is taking advantage of skyrocketing gas prices attributed to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, telling lawmakers their oil production has been hindered by factors including supply chain issues and a tight labor market. Executives from BP America, ExxonMobil, Shell USA, Chevron Corp. and two U.S.-based upstream companies, Pioneer Natural Resources and Devon Energy Corp., were raked over the coals for high gas prices during a hearing held by the U.S. House of Representatives' Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations. During the hearing, Democrats pressed some...

