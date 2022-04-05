Insurer Beats Fashion Retailer Lulus' COVID Coverage Suit

By Gina Kim (April 5, 2022, 5:53 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge tossed fashion apparel company Lulus' COVID-19 coverage suit against Hartford Fire Insurance, finding that the retailer did not suffer the type of direct physical loss or damage needed to prompt coverage and that its claims fall within the policy's virus exclusion. U.S. District Judge Morrison C. England decided on Monday that Chico, California-based Lulu's Fashion Lounge LLC, which does business as Lulus, is not entitled to coverage from Hartford. He noted that other courts have largely sided with insurance companies in determining that the pandemic and government-ordered shutdowns do not constitute direct physical losses or damages to property....

