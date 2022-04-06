Hunton Adds Attys From Apple, Bracewell In Dallas

By Emilie Ruscoe (April 6, 2022, 12:42 PM EDT) -- Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP has grown its financial institutions, corporate and regulatory group, adding to its Dallas office a partner from Bracewell LLP and a counsel who was most recently in-house at Apple Inc. The firm's new partner, Josh McNulty, and counsel Rachael Craven, who returns to the firm from Apple, started in the new roles Monday, the attorneys told Law360 via video interview Tuesday. Both McNulty and Craven were previously based in Dallas and spoke Tuesday from the firm's office. McNulty highlighted that one of the reasons he had been interested in joining the firm was its deep bench of...

