Atty Accepts Injunction In Bluegreen Timeshare 'Exit' Suit

By Nathan Hale (April 5, 2022, 8:51 PM EDT) -- A federal judge handed down a permanent injunction against a Florida attorney Tuesday as part of a settlement the solo practitioner reached to resolve claims by timeshare operator Bluegreen Vacations that he participated in an unlawful and deceptive scheme to interfere in its contractual relationships with its timeshare owners. The stipulated final permanent injunction entered by Miami-based U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom imposes a laundry list of prohibitions against Sarasota-based Harold O. Miller aimed at preventing his future interaction with Bluegreen, its customers or similar so-called timeshare-exit operations. Miller and his agents and employees are barred from marketing to or communicating...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS