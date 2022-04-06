Intel, Media Cos. Tell DC Circ. DMCA Doesn't Hurt Free Speech

By Tiffany Hu (April 6, 2022, 8:49 PM EDT) -- Intel, along with major industry groups in entertainment and media, has urged the D.C. Circuit to uphold a lower court ruling that digital copyright law blocking the circumvention of technical locks on copyrighted works doesn't violate free speech. Rather than suppressing speech, Section 1202 of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, which prohibits circumvention of technological protection measures used by copyright owners to control access to their works, serves as an "engine of free expression" by deterring piracy of copyrighted works, according to a 30-page amicus brief filed Monday by the Motion Picture Association, the Recording Industry Association of America and other...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS