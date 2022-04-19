Wilkinson Stekloff Adds Ex-Prosecutor As Trial Partner In DC

By Caleb Drickey (April 19, 2022, 6:17 PM EDT) -- Wilkinson Stekloff LLP has hired a former federal prosecutor and trial ace as a partner in Washington, D.C., the firm announced. Grace Hill, who joined the boutique trial firm on a part-time basis on April 5, served as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia for over seven years, where she says she participated in the prosecution and conviction of financial fraudsters and corrupt executives. "Grace will be an asset to our team in developing strategies and achieving the best possible outcomes for our clients in civil and criminal matters, in courts, and in agency proceedings," Wilkinson Stekloff...

