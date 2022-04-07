Paul Hastings Litigator Joins Shearman In Houston

By Jessica Corso (April 7, 2022, 9:49 AM EDT) -- Shearman & Sterling LLP recently announced that it has expanded its litigation capabilities in Houston with the addition of a seasoned Paul Hastings LLP attorney with nearly 30 years of experience in the courtroom. Samuel Cooper joined Shearman following a nine-year stint at Paul Hastings that was preceded by an 18-year career at Baker Botts LLP, according to his LinkedIn profile. Shearman announced Cooper's addition to the firm Tuesday. "The addition of Sam significantly strengthens our U.S. disputes offering and is indicative of the ongoing growth of our disputes capabilities as well as the continued expansion of our platform in Texas,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS