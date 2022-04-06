Ed Sheeran Wins 'Shape Of You' UK Copyright Battle

By Joanne Faulkner (April 6, 2022, 10:03 AM BST) -- A London judge ruled in favor of Ed Sheeran on Wednesday in a trial over his hit "Shape of You," finding that the pop star had not "deliberately or subconsciously" copied the hook of a lesser-known grime track. A judge has found that Sheeran, pictured arriving at court in March, had not infringed the copyright of other musicians for his hit "Shape Of You." (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Judge Antony Zacaroli ruled at the High Court that Sheeran had not infringed other musicians' copyright when he created the 2017 song, which was number one in the British charts for 14 consecutive weeks...

