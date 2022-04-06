Bob Dylan Beats Co-Writer's Appeal Over $300M Catalog Sale

By Bonnie Eslinger (April 6, 2022, 10:39 PM EDT) -- A New York appeals court on Tuesday upheld the dismissal of a suit brought against Bob Dylan by the estate of a former collaborator that sought a cut of the $300 million the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee received when he sold his catalog to Universal Music in 2020. The widow of songwriter Jacques Levy and others associated with his estate, "have no claim to a share of the sale proceeds," the appellate panel said. The ruling backs a July 2021 decision from New York Supreme Court Judge Barry R. Ostrager, which found that a 1975 contract limits the...

