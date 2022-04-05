Kimberly-Clark 'Flushable' Wipes Buyers Ink $20M Deal

By Hailey Konnath (April 5, 2022, 9:40 PM EDT) -- Kimberly-Clark has agreed to shell out up to $20 million to put to rest a pair of class actions alleging its flushable wipes actually damage or clog pipes and septic systems, according to a proposed settlement filed in New York federal court Tuesday. If approved, the deal provides more total money to wipes purchasers than any other flushable wipes-related settlement to date, consumers said in their motion for preliminary approval. Under the agreement, settlement class members who submit claims without proof of purchase could get up to $7, while those with proofs of purchase could get up to $50.60. Named plaintiffs...

