Sussmann Says Steele Dossier Would Turn Trial Into 'Circus'

By Rachel Scharf (April 5, 2022, 6:51 PM EDT) -- Michael Sussman, the ex-Perkins Coie partner charged with lying to the FBI in 2016 about his ties to the Clinton campaign, urged a judge Monday to block testimony about the so-called Steele dossier, saying special counsel John Durham wants to turn his trial into a "circus full of sideshows." Sussmann is scheduled to face trial in May on accusations that he hid his ties to Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign when he met with the FBI's general counsel in September 2016 to provide information about a purported "secret channel" between then-candidate Donald Trump and a Russian bank. According to a Monday court...

