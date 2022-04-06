NY, Native Cig Biz Get Go-Ahead To Settle Tax, Trafficking Suit

By Theresa Schliep (April 6, 2022, 3:34 PM EDT) -- King Mountain Tobacco Co. agreed to pay up to $400,000 to New York state in an agreement approved by a federal court settling the state attorney general's claims that the company skirted cigarette taxes and violated reporting and registration requirements. U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert approved the settlement agreement Tuesday between King Mountain and state Attorney General Letitia James that requires the Native American tobacco maker to pay up to $400,000 to settle the claims involving cigarette excise taxes and the federal Prevent All Cigarette Trafficking Act. A different court approved the agreement between New York state and King Mountain in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS