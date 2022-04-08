Akerman Lands Ex-BCLP Tax Partner In Denver

By Michael Nunes (April 8, 2022, 12:09 PM EDT) -- Akerman LLP added a partner from Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP to its expanding tax group in the firm's Denver office. Erika Labelle joined the firm's tax practice group as a partner last week, making her the sixth tax partner to join the national tax team in six months. She has experience in transactional tax, tax controversy and real estate investment trusts and has represented both public and private businesses, according to a statement from the firm. Working on matters in which Akerman attorneys were opposing counsel piqued her interest in joining the firm, Labelle said. She added that she enjoyed...

