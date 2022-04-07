Senate Confirms LaPlante As Pentagon Contracting Chief

By Alyssa Aquino (April 7, 2022, 6:39 PM EDT) -- The Senate confirmed Bill LaPlante, a former U.S. Air Force acquisition leader, to serve as the Pentagon's top contracting officer through a voice vote on Thursday. LaPlante's confirmation as the undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment will give the U.S. Department of Defense a Senate-confirmed acquisition chief after more than a year of interim leaders. President Joe Biden had nominated LaPlante in November, citing LaPlante's decades of experience in national security, which is particularly focused on acquisition, technology and sustainment issues. LaPlante had served as the Air Force's top contracting official for two years under the Obama administration. During that...

