Indicted Trader Gets GPS Anklet After Witness-Stalking Claim

By Brian Dowling (April 5, 2022, 5:36 PM EDT) -- A Florida man charged in a $4 million insider trading scheme involving Designer Shoe Warehouse stock won't get tossed into jail after prosecutors said he stalked a cooperating witness at a local synagogue, a Boston federal judge said Tuesday. U.S. Magistrate Judge Marianne B. Bowler said the government's video evidence that showed Kris Bortnovsky following his longtime friend David Schottenstein to the synagogue and staring him down wasn't enough to warrant revoking Bortnovsky's bail. "The evidence is not quite as clear as I might have thought," Judge Bowler said. "But still your presence is a little bit unexplained at the shul on...

