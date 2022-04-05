Texas Immigration Aid Group Faces Staff Revolt Over CEO

By Alyssa Aquino (April 5, 2022, 7:55 PM EDT) -- Texas' largest legal immigration services nonprofit is facing an employee revolt over its board's decision to appoint its chair as CEO, with more than 130 workers staging a sick-out on Tuesday in protest of the "blatant act of cronyism." As workers called out from the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services, or RAICES, their union released a letter demanding that the board of directors retracts its selection of Dolores K. Schroeder as CEO. There is no indication that Schroeder has the necessary immigration law, civil rights law, or federal litigation experience to lead the organization, which provides legal services for...

