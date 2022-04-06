Energy Co. Wants Out Of $15.8M Winter Storm Charges Row

By Clark Mindock (April 6, 2022, 6:11 PM EDT) -- Constellation Energy Generation LLC wants out of a $15.8 million dispute stemming from costs passed along following Winter Storm Uri, arguing a third-party suit against it is hypothetical and inappropriately ties the company to contracts it didn't sign. The energy company said in a motion to dismiss that the fight between Tenaska Power Services and chemical company Olin Corp. over costs that were imposed by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas during the storm don't involve Constellation, despite allegations that it purchased the operating reserves at the heart of the fees. Constellation said that its deal with Tenaska, which launched the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS