JetBlue Tries To Usurp Frontier With $3.6B Spirit Airlines Bid

By Benjamin Horney (April 5, 2022, 6:09 PM EDT) -- JetBlue, guided by Shearman & Sterling LLP, said Tuesday it has offered to buy Debevoise & Plimpton LLP-advised Spirit Airlines for $3.6 billion, a proposal that is meant to usurp the previously announced merger between Spirit and fellow low-cost carrier Frontier Group. The bid from New York-based JetBlue Airways Corp. implies a fully diluted equity value of $3.6 billion for Miramar, Florida-headquartered Spirit Airlines Inc., according to a statement. At $33 per share, it represents a premium of 52% over Spirit's unaffected share price on Feb. 4, 2021, which is the last trading day before Spirit announced its agreement with Frontier....

